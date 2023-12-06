GameChange Solar Opens Dedicated Cape Town Support Center

GameChange Solar (GCS) has opened a new training, service and technical support center, dedicated to its Genius Tracker product line, in Cape Town, South Africa.

The new center is expected to be staffed locally by employees able to train EPC companies and installation technicians on project construction and assembly of the tracker’s components. The training site will also contain a warehouse for GCS equipment to provide support for projects in the region.

“By providing an in-person training center in Cape Town, the South African hub for the solar industry, we will be able to deliver higher quality hands-on local training and service for solar project owners and EPCs before, during and after project construction,” says GCS’ Russ Bowden. “With the current growth of our business in Africa, it was essential for GCS to have a local team of local experts who can respond quickly to the needs of our customers.”

“GameChange Solar entered the South African market in 2021,” adds GCS CCO Derick Botha. “We are thrilled that our growth in the region since then has led to this new milestone of opening the training and service center in Cape Town.”