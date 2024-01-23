GameChange Solar Opens Tracker Factory in Brazil

GameChange Solar (GCS) announced the opening of a new factory, training, service and support center for its Genius Tracker solar products in Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil.

The factory, operational since November, has the capacity to produce 2.5 GW of trackers with the ability for future expansion.

“Opening our new factory in Brazil demonstrates GameChange Solar’s commitment to the Brazilian solar economy,” says GCS international president Vikas Bansal. “As a global leader and supplier of solar tracker technology, we are thrilled to be operational, FINAME-compliant, and providing high-quality solar jobs in one of the fastest-growing solar markets in the world. We are open for business and will start fulfilling orders immediately.”

“Having the factory and service center in addition to our business headquarters in São Paolo is such a great step for us in Brazil,” adds GCS’ Ion Accosta. “We will be able to provide unparalleled service to our customers with the ability to provide in-country manufacturing, training, service and support.”

The Brazilian Development Bank has granted the company FINAME certification for its trackers manufactured in the country.