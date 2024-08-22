GameChange Solar Secures 148 MW Colombia Solar Project

GameChange Solar has received an order for a 148 MW solar project in Colombia, featuring 101 MW of the Genius Tracker 1P system and 47 MW of the MaxSpan fixed-tilt system.

Since 2022, GameChange Solar has maintained local project management and engineering support in Colombia, which has a target of achieving 6 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2026.

“We are proud to have local support in Colombia and are excited to be selected for our seventh project in the country,” says Vikas Bansal, president, international of GameChange Solar.