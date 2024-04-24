GameChange Solar Secures 500 MW of Southern Africa Solar Projects

GameChange Solar has been selected to supply its Genius Tracker solar trackers for four new solar projects totalling approximately 500 MW in Southern Africa.

Three of the projects are in South Africa, including a Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Program project in the Northern Cape and two private sector projects to supply electricity for mining operations in the Northern Cape and Limpopo regions.

The fourth project, in Zimbabwe, is Phase 1 of the 185 MW Zimplats solar plant, a private-sector project that is expected to begin producing power by the end of next month.

The company has also announced a training and service center for its Genius Tracker products in South Africa.

“Southern Africa has an enormous opportunity to change the energy landscape in the region with utility-scale solar projects, particularly in South Africa, where solar will help alleviate its ongoing energy crisis and help transition from polluting fossil fuels to clean energy,” says Derick Botha, CCO at GameChange Solar. “We are proud to have a local team as well as our Cape Town training and service center to support local solar energy growth.”