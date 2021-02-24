GameChange Solar Secures Order for MaxSpan Racking Systems

GameChange Solar, a company that specializes in fixed-tilt and tracker solar racking systems, has received two orders for its MaxSpan post-driven fixed-tilt systems. The orders are for a total of 36.7 MW and will be shipped to Colombia.

“This step is one of the many ambitious goals of our company,” says Gabriel Losada, CEO of D&P Group. “The country ultimately seeks to combat climate change, protect biodiversity, enhance people’s talent in the region and become a world reference in sustainability. We are proud of the process that is now being materialized in such projects and the permanent support and resilience that we have shown as an eco-friendly corporation.”

D&P Group is utilizing GameChange Solar’s technology for the Atlántico Solar I BARANOA and Atlántico II POLONUEVO solar projects. The projects are located in the municipalities of Baranoa and Polonuevo with a 2 Portrait module solution producing a total power of around 65.857 GWh a year. The total investment is planned to reach approximately $34.6 million. D&P Group has committed to the goal of developing over 300 MW in Colombia and Panama in the upcoming years.

GameChange Solar says the release of these new orders contributes to the international expansion of its global business and furthers its mission to repower the planet and reduce the cost of solar.