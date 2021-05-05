GameChange Solar Supplies Tracking System for Texas’ Largest PV Project

GameChange Solar, a manufacturer of fixed- tilt and tracker solar racking systems, says it is providing a 631 MW Genius Tracker system for the largest solar PV project in Texas.

The project consists of 1.4 million solar modules across 4,000 acres in Wharton County and will have a capacity of 500 MW AC. To meet growing regional demand, the power generated at the project site will be bought online in blocks and sold to the ERCOT wholesale market this year. The EPC anticipates the project will be completed in middle of 2022.

“We are focused on providing excellent logistical support and training to make sure this 631 MW Texas project is smooth and successful for the EPC and the project owner,” says Allison Larson, director of business development at GameChange Solar. “The system is using the proven and fast installing Genius Tracker with preassembled SpeedClamps which increases install speed versus typical competitors. We look forward to more of these large utility-scale projects in Texas and elsewhere.”