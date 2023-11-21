GameChange Solar to Supply Oriana Project with Weather Tracker

GameChange Solar will be supplying their Genius Tracker to Sabanci Renewables’ Oriana Solar, a 232 MW DC project located along Texas’ Gulf Coast in Victoria County.

The tracker uses GameChange Solar’s proprietary weather technology to help protect integrated systems from damage during severe weather events that may include the hurricane-force winds, floods and hail experienced in the Gulf Coast, says the company. The Genius Tracker has undergone wind-tunnel speed tests up to 155 mph with CPP Wind.

The completed project is set to use 425,000 bifacial panels in order to generate power for approximately 34,000 homes with zero-carbon electricity on the ERCOT grid. It aims to serve regional load centers, including Houston, Corpus Christi and Freeport.

Bechtel will design and deliver the solar project featuring a co-located 60 MW battery storage system.

“GameChange Solar is honored to supply Genius Tracker as a key component for this notable collaboration between Bechtel and Sabanci,” says GCS’ Max Johnson. “Choosing a US-based supplier reinforces their dedication to bringing clean renewable energy to the region while supporting the local economy. We anticipate working on more projects with both exceptional teams in the future.”

Construction is scheduled to start early next year and be completed in mid-2025.