GameChange Solar Unveils New BifacialReflector Technology

GameChange Solar has unveiled the BifacialReflector, a patent-pending new technology that increases power production for the GameChange Solar Genius Tracker with bifacial modules.

The technology is a highly reflective (.95 albedo), permanent solid surface up to 4 m wide, which reflects light from just above ground level to the back of the bifacial modules. GameChange says the technology is a significant improvement over other ideas since it is not a ground cover that has a limited life and requires constant maintenance.

“Solar power plant owners globally have been asking for a cost-effective, long life, maintenance-free, high reflectivity (.95 albedo) ground cover to place under trackers with bifacial modules,” says Andrew Worden, CEO of GameChange Solar. “We are excited to have been able to provide the BifacialReflector solution. Our technology has a significant power boost for bifacial modules and has a life of 40 years with no maintenance, making it a meaningful breakthrough for the industry.”

BifacialReflector is a self-cleaning, long-term (40-year life) solution. The reflectors can boost gain by up to an estimated 15-20% when using bifacial modules, which is approximately 5-8% extra gain versus other bifacial trackers that do not have BifacialReflector technology.

