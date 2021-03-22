GameChange Solar, Workrise Partnership Offering Free Renewable Training Couses

GameChange Solar, a manufacturer of solar racking systems, has partnered with Workrise, a provider of workforce management solutions, to support free, hands-on training for students interested in joining the growing renewable energy industry.

The free, two-day training course will be offered by Lone Star College with classes taking place both online and in-person. Students will learn the basics of installing utility-scale solar racking and modular equipment as well as earn OSHA 10 certification. As part of the curriculum, students will specifically learn GameChange Solar’s Genius Tracker system.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Lone Star College solar installation course with Workrise,” says Max Johnson, director of business development at GameChange Solar. “The program will be very beneficial as the U.S. continues to make the shift from oil and gas into renewables. Solar projects and construction continue to be on the rise, so it is important we have a skilled workforce ready.”

Upon completion of the program, students will be equipped to work in the solar industry to construct, assemble and maintain commercial solar systems. The weekly course has started and will continue throughout the spring.

To learn more about Lone Star College’s renewable training courses, click here.