GameChange Solar’s New Modules Receive Approval from PV Manufacturers

GameChange Solar has received multiple approval letters from PV module manufacturers that use their new, larger modules with GameChange Solar’s fixed-tilt and tracker systems.

A recent trend in the solar industry is for PV module manufacturers to produce higher wattage modules – sometimes as much as 600 W DC output for a single module. While these higher output modules improve efficiencies in several aspects of module installations in a solar power plant, the larger size – sometimes over 2.3 m x 1.2 m – presents new engineering challenges to the companies supplying racking to support the modules. The larger size means more force from snow or wind is being supported by each PV module and the module frames are relatively less stiff. The larger modules require stronger and often longer structures to support them properly.

“We are proud to have been brought into roadmap discussions with several PV module manufacturers to consult them on how these new larger format modules affect the costs for racking materials and supply,” says Scott Van Pelt, chief engineer at GameChange Solar.

“Furthermore, we are thrilled to have successfully worked with these manufacturers to confirm that GameChange Solar’s fixed-tilt and tracker systems can appropriately support their modules in a variety of loading conditions,” he adds.