Generac Adds Solar Microinverter Platform Via Chilicon Power Acquisition

Generac Holdings Inc. has acquired Chilicon Power LLC, a designer and provider of grid-interactive microinverter and monitoring solutions for the solar market.

Generac says this acquisition “dramatically increases the company’s total addressable market opportunity.”

“The extensive experience and technological expertise of the Chilicon team will further fuel the continued growth and development of Generac’s expanding Energy Technology solutions,” says Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac. “Generac has a proven track record of developing leading energy solutions, and together with Chilicon, we believe we can replicate this success within the microinverter market.”

Chilicon’s power inversion and monitoring technology is designed to maximize PV production, lower installation costs, and allows for easy integration of a battery or a generator, providing flexibility for installers and end users.

“Adding Chilicon’s robust microinverter solutions alongside Generac’s current PWRcell solar and storage product offerings will create one of the broadest product offerings in the residential clean energy market,” notes Russ Minick, president of Energy Technology and chief marketing officer at Generac. “Putting Chilicon’s microinverters in the hands of our global network of Generac dealers and distributors will strengthen our competitive position in this rapidly expanding market.”