Genie Solar Moving Along with Upstate NY Projects

Genie Energy Ltd. says its Genie Solar subsidiary has obtained a notice to proceed for its first company-owned project, a 4 MW community solar farm in upstate New York.

Construction of the ground-mount project is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023. Once construction is completed, the start of generation will be contingent upon testing of the interconnection and final approval from the regional utility.

Genie Solar has also completed a Coordinated Electric System Interconnection Review (CESIR) for a second company-owned community solar project in upstate New York and expects to achieve the NTP in early 2023. This 6 MW community solar project is also slated for construction in 2023.

“Community solar plays to Genie’s strengths as an integrated solar provider,” says Michael Stein, CEO of Genie Energy. “In our first two projects, we not only obtained control of the sites and are overseeing permitting, we are also financing and managing the construction of the projects. We’ll utilize our own designed and manufactured solar panels, and our retail arm will identify, enroll and manage the projects’ customers.”