Geronimo Energy, Cargill Execute VPPA

Geronimo Energy, a North American renewable energy development company, and Cargill have executed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for the Prairie Wolf Solar Project in Coles County, Ill.

The contract marks the second renewable energy VPPA executed between Cargill and Geronimo, the first being for a portion of the Crocker Wind Farm in Clark County, S.D.

Prairie Wolf is a 200 MW solar energy project located in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market. The project is anticipated to begin operations at the end of 2021. Once operational, Prairie Wolf is poised to represent the largest single solar investment in Illinois.

“We’re pleased to partner with Geronimo Energy on another renewable energy project that moves Cargill in the right direction toward our goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our operations by 10% by 2025,” says says Eric Hoegger, director of global renewable energy for Cargill.

“This new solar power project is the latest example of how we are working with partners to change the way we power our operations, taking advantage of the economic and environmental benefits of renewable power,” he adds.

Current estimations for Prairie Wolf’s economic benefits total over $40 million throughout the first 20 years of operation, including positive impacts in new tax revenue, construction jobs, new full-time jobs and charitable funds through the project’s Education Fund. The Prairie Wolf Education Fund alone will offer approximately $800,000 in donations to the local school districts connected to the project above and beyond all tax revenue and local spending benefits.

Geronimo has successfully developed over 400 MW of operational renewable energy projects in Illinois, including the Green River and Walnut Ridge Wind Farms in Lee, Bureau and Whiteside counties.