Geronimo, First Solar Sign Series 6 Supply Agreement

First Solar Inc. has entered into a framework supply agreement with Geronimo Energy, a National Grid company.

Under the agreement, First Solar will supply 415 MW DC of its eco-efficient Series 6 photovoltaic (PV) modules in 2022. This latest transaction has grown the relationship between the two companies to over 1.4 GW DC of both systems and module technology sales.

“Geronimo sees value in optimizing our solar projects with the Series 6 module. Its benchmark-setting degradation rate and lifetime energy yields make it the right choice to support our mission to help repower the U.S.’ grid with clean, renewable electricity,” says Nathan Franzen, vice president of development at Geronimo Energy.

“First Solar and Geronimo have deep roots in the Midwest and a shared commitment to a sustainable future. A strategic partnership like this helps Geronimo continue its mission to repower rural communities with renewable energy projects through farmer-friendly development and local economic benefits,” he adds.

Designed and developed at the company’s research and development (R&D) centers in California and Ohio, First Solar’s Series 6 PV module focuses on quality, reliability, design and environmental performance, notes the company. With a carbon footprint that is up to six times lower than crystalline silicon PV panels manufactured using conventional, energy-intensive production methods, Series 6 delivers cleaner solar electricity.

First Solar recently expanded its manufacturing capacity to meet the demand for Series 6 modules, starting production at its new module manufacturing facility in Lake Township, Ohio, in October 2019. Representing over $1 billion in cumulative investment, the new facility expanded First Solar’s annualized manufacturing capacity in the U.S. to 1.9 GW DC.

Photo: Under the agreement, First Solar will supply Geronimo Energy with 415 MW DC of its high-performance, eco-efficient Series 6 PV modules in 2022