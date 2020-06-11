Geronimo, J. Ranck Partner to Build Michigan Solar Portfolio

Geronimo Energy, a National Grid company, has started construction activities for two Michigan solar projects for which Consumers Energy previously executed power purchase agreements (PPA).

The projects, Bingham Solar and Temperance Solar, are part of a solar portfolio called MiSolar Portfolio and are located in Clinton and Monroe counties, respectively. Both projects are expected to begin operations by the end of this year. Geronimo has contracted with Michigan-based engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) contractor J. Ranck Electric Inc. to construct the projects. Combined, the projects will produce 40 MW AC of solar energy.

“We look forward to furthering Geronimo’s commitment to the state of Michigan,” says David Reamer, president of Geronimo Energy.

“Solar projects like these are not possible without the collective support of customers like Consumers, partners like J. Ranck and local residents who live in the project communities. Together with these key stakeholders, we are excited to start construction and begin to provide the associated local benefits to the people in the great state of Michigan, such as new tax revenue, in-state spending and job creation,” he adds.

Geronimo, which has successfully developed over 2,400 MW of wind and solar projects across the nation that are currently under construction or in operation, has a long history in the state of Michigan. Geronimo developed the operational Apple Blossom Wind Farm, a 100 MW project in Michigan’s thumb region, and has a broad development pipeline of renewable energy projects across the state, ranging from greenfield to advanced developments, in excess of 600 MW.