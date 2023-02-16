Go Solar Power Links Up with Galooli for Energy Management Tech

Go Solar Power LLC says it is partnering with Galooli, a provider of remote energy asset analytics and orchestration, to jointly deliver end-to-end energy efficiency solutions, including EV charging, microgrids, and residential solutions.

Go Solar Power provides solar, battery storage and EV charger solutions for residential and commercial building owners across eight states. The company focuses on a holistic approach for clients, including energy monitoring, consumption analysis, efficiency opportunities, demand changes, roof age, and more, to help customers gain energy independence and cost savings.

Using Galooli’s technology, Go Solar Power can now provide cost-efficient remote energy management, logistics and professional monitoring services to its customers, leveraging Galooli’s software platform for maximizing the efficiency and life cycle of existing and new sustainable energy infrastructure.

“Our mantra is ‘Reduce, Produce, Store, and Manage.’ Galooli helps achieve our goal for clients to better manage energy usage, create efficiency gains and ultimately save the client more money,” says Courtland Weisleder, president of Go Solar Power.

Galooli provides a full range of customer-centric solutions that empower customers to make data-driven decisions to increase productivity and efficiency and reduce operational costs for energy assets like solar inverters and energy storage systems.

“Our single, smart, integrated platform will help Go Solar Power provide a turnkey energy solution to their customers, allowing them to monitor the entire energy ecosystem,” comments David LeClaire, senior vice president of Galooli.

Photo source