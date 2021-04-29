GP JOULE Begins Construction on Canadian PV Portfolio

GP JOULE North America, a subsidiary of GP JOULE GmbH that specializes in racking solutions, has broken ground on a 106 MW solar PV portfolio for Concord Pacific, Canada’s largest community builder.

GP JOULE says its experience building projects in challenging climates with durable technology that provides a lower cost of energy was a key driver in their being selected for the three PV projects, each 35 MW in size.

“GP JOULE is proud to work with Concord Pacific to bring enduring reliability and strong returns to their projects,” says David Pichard, CEO of GP JOULE North America. “Our high-quality standards in design, system optimization, material selection and skillful installation coupled with our tough PHLEGON racking solution allows us to deliver great value to owners of merchant plants.”

Technology at all three project sites, which are located within one hour of Lethbridge, Alberta, must sustain the province’s highest wind speeds, at 140 kilometers per hour. GP JOULE’s PHLEGON fixed racking system was determined best suited for the area’s conditions.

GP JOULE notes it’s known for building a network with local workers transitioning to renewable energy. It is estimated upwards of 150 skilled and professional trade workers will be hired with about 60% likely hailing from the fossil fuel industry.

Photo: David Pichard