GP JOULE Completes Construction on Alberta Solar Project

GP JOULE Canada Corp., a subsidiary of GP JOULE GmbH, has completed construction on the 25.4 MW Innisfail Solar project in Red Deer County, Alberta.

GP JOULE partnered with Elemental Energy Inc., the British Columbia-based renewable energy developer, investor and project owner – along with community stakeholders – to successfully complete this novel merchant solar farm. The project was executed safely on time and on budget despite the onset of a global pandemic midway through the installation.

“Turning a vision like Innisfail Solar into reality depends on strong leadership and cooperation, which we experienced with Elemental Energy,” says David Pichard, CEO of GP JOULE. “We thank the community of Innisfail for its welcome and collaboration in the construction of this utility-scale solar installation, even as everyone incorporated extensive guidelines that safeguarded us against COVID-19.”

GP JOULE experienced support from the local community and worked to engage with over 100 local construction jobs beginning in October 2019. Local subcontractors worked onsite performing site preparation, clearing and other essential services. Locally owned businesses also provided water and septic services.

Because the Innisfail installation must withstand the harsh Alberta climate for decades, Elemental Energy chose GP JOULE’s proprietary and CSA-classified racking technology to secure the 69,000 bi-facial solar modules onsite.

Photo: GP JOULE has completed the first merchant solar project in Alberta, Canada