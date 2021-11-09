GreenPowerMonitor Platforms Managing 850 MW Solar Portfolio

EF Solare Italia, a photovoltaic (PV) operator in Italy, has selected GreenPowerMonitor (GPM), a DNV company, to import its entire portfolio into their GPM Plus and GPM Horizon data monitoring platforms. The agreement means that GPM’s monitoring data-driven solutions will manage and control the performance of EF Solare Italia’s full Italian PV portfolio.

EF Solare Italia currently operates over 300 plants in 17 regions and an installed capacity of over 850 MW. Italy generates 11.4 % of the EU’s total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and has reduced emissions at a faster pace than the EU average since 2005. Emissions decreased across all economic sectors in Italy over the 2005-2019 period; it plans to cut its carbon emissions by around 60% by 2030 after using 80 billion euros ($96 billion) of EU funds for the energy transition over the next five years.

GPM Horizon (web-based) and GPM Plus are real-time monitoring and management platforms that give customers tools to manage every level of their plant portfolio: plant supervision and operation, maintenance management, financial and asset management, automated reporting, forecasting, and more.

“EF Solare, as the first photovoltaic operator in Italy and among the main ones in Europe, is focused on applying the best technological solutions to its plants,” states Andrea Ghiselli, CEO of EF Solare. “This also passes through an integrated and reliable monitoring of its assets to ensure high standards of efficiency in production. The collaboration with GPM is part of this virtuous path and we are sure that it will provide an important contribution in strengthening our efficacy in asset management.”

As of September 2021, the current GPM global portfolio surpasses 46 GW between solar, wind and storage energy.

“At GPM, we are leading our customers through the green energy transition utilizing our digital solutions and we’ll keep developing capabilities to ensure long term partnerships and quality monitoring services” says Juan Carlos Arévalo, CEO of GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company.