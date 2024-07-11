Green Lantern Solar Completes Sale of Two Projects to Madison Energy

Renewable energy developer Green Lantern Solar has closed on the sale of two fully permitted community solar projects to Madison Energy Infrastructure. Both projects, each with a capacity of 975 kilowatts AC, are under construction in Maine and expected to be completed in 2024.

The Mechanic Falls solar project is 1504.2 kW DC located on 7.748 acres in Mechanic Falls, Maine, and is expected to produce 1,845,653 kilowatt hours annually. The Roosevelt Trail solar project in Windham, Maine, features a system size of 1684.8 kW DC located on 11.24 acres. This project is anticipated to generate 1,930,780 kWh annually.

“We are thrilled to close on the sales of these two fully developed and permitted solar projects to our partner Madison Energy Infrastructure, which we hope are the first of many,” says Scott Buckley, president of Green Lantern Solar. “Our goal is to meticulously prepare the best solar projects in optimum locations to ensure that communities and businesses across our footprint can benefit from the clean energy economy. By leveraging local outreach, our deep real estate, engineering and construction expertise and significant transactional efficiencies cultivated over our 15 years in business, Green Lantern Solar’s projects meet the highest standard for acquisition by long-term owner-operators.”

These acquisitions underscore Green Lantern Solar’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of renewable energy solutions and advancing sustainability efforts in Maine and beyond.

“I’ve long admired Green Lantern Solar’s approach to project development,” says Richard Walsh, CEO of Madison Energy Infrastructure. “Their meticulous site selection and focus on community engagement mirror our own values, and this partnership on these Maine projects is a perfect example. We’re proud to collaborate together to deliver on the promise of clean energy.”