Green Mountain Power Utilizes LO3 Energy’s Software for New Pilot Program

LO3 Energy, developer of Pando software, is providing the software to Green Mountain Power (GMP) for a new Sun Match pilot for customers. The Pando platform will support GMP’s pilot to offer the benefits of solar power to low- and moderate-income customers without customers having to build their own systems.

“We’re thrilled to further our partnership with Green Mountain Power, a progressive utility at the forefront of the clean energy transition,” says Bill Collins, CEO of LO3 Energy. “Pando will help GMP’s customers subscribe to solar and optimize their savings by aligning their energy use with the sunniest periods. Pando’s platform means customers can easily participate in renewable energy without upfront costs or long-term commitments, and can get information they need to shift their usage to solar hours and save more when it makes sense for them.”

Pando provides utilities in general a comprehensive web dashboard that displays important information such as how many customers are enrolled in their renewable programs, participating customer usage charted against renewable energy availability and the effectiveness of alerts to inspire customers to shift their energy use to match renewable availability. GMP will be rolling out Sun Match to eligible customers over the coming months.