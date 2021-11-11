Green Stream Contracts with EnSol for Design, Construction of New York Solar Farms

Green Stream Holdings Inc. has engaged EnSol Inc., an engineering and environmental solutions provider in the solar renewable energy field, to assist with installing ground-mount solar farm in in Greece, N.Y..

Green Stream previously entered into a contract with Amergy Solar Inc.to provide $24 million in equipment and installation costs for the solar photovoltaic system to install a 7,400 kW, ground-mounted solar photovoltaic system for the Greece solar farm.

EnSol will also provide civil and environmental engineering, construction CQA, land surveying, sUAS aerial imaging, and project management for the project.

“This project for a 7,400 kW, ground-mounted solar PV farm system in Greece, N.Y. is the first of more to come,” says Green Stream CEO James DiPrima.

Image: Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash