Greenbelt Capital Partners Invests in Unirac

Unirac Inc., a designer and manufacturer of solar photovoltaic (PV) mounting solutions for the residential and commercial/industrial (C&I) markets, has received a majority recapitalization investment led by Greenbelt Capital Partners.

Investors in the transaction included Greenbelt Capital Partners Unirac L.P. and Trilantic Energy Partners II (North America) L.P. and its parallel fund. The existing sponsor, Tenex Capital Management, along with key members of Unirac’s management team, will continue to own a significant stake in the business.

Founded in 1999 in Albuquerque, N.M., Unirac has over 1.5 million distributed generation installations.

“We are incredibly proud of the business we have built and the meaningful product and service innovations the Unirac team has brought to our customers,” says Peter Lorenz, CEO of Unirac. “In 2019, we implemented a program called ‘Better Solar Starts Here.’ This program puts our customers’ success at the center of everything we do at Unirac.”

This investment will support Unirac’s continued pursuit of new product development and supply chain resiliency, further bolstering the company’s product portfolio. Unirac products offer solutions for every environment, roof material, project design and installation type.