GreenPowerMonitor, Raptor Maps Integrate Solar Analysis Software Platforms

Raptor Maps, a provider of solar lifecycle management software, has partnered with renewable monitoring provider GreenPowerMonitor to enable a new domain of data and insights for managing solar assets. The integration of the Raptor Maps and GreenPowerMonitor software platforms will be launched on a portfolio overseen by EV Solar, a full-service engineering, EPC, and O&M firm.

With this offering, Raptor Maps and GreenPowerMonitor are able to localize inverter, combiner and pyranometer data to the correct geospatial position on a solar farm, making it accessible via a digital twin. Asset owners and operators will have immediate assessments into how the physical conditions of modules impact power production, all ready for analysis alongside maintenance and inspection data.

“We’re pleased to be bringing together two critical data sources that we use to run our assets and we look forward to doing more with GreenPowerMonitor and Raptor Maps,” says Manuel Folgado, CEO of EV Solar.

“We are proud of our customer-centric approach,” explains Juan Carlos Arévalo, CEO and co-founder of GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company. “EV Solar is a forward-looking organization that is scaling quickly, and we are partnering with Raptor Maps to enable this solution for them and the other 60GW of solar and wind customers in our portfolio.”

“The integration of sensor data in the GreenPowerMonitor platform with inspection analytics in the Raptor Maps platform creates tighter correlation between maintenance and performance,” notes Raptor Maps CEO and cofounder Nikhil Vadhavkar, adding that aerial inspection data for 40 EV Solar sites are stored within the Raptor Solar platform. “By incorporating and learning from this data, EV Solar is showing us what the future of solar asset management will look like.”