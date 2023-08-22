Greenvolt Power Actualize Inks Long-Term PPAs with U.S. Utility

Greenvolt Power Actualize, a United States joint venture devoted to developing renewable energy projects across the nation, has executed three long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a major U.S. utility.

The three solar projects, being developed and managed by Virginia-based Actualize Solar Partners, the development arm of Greenvolt Power Actualize, will have a combined capacity of 97 MW DC and will be capable of producing 170 GW hours to serve the electric needs of 16,000 households beginning in 2025-2026.

“Our team’s successful track record is hinged on a disciplined approach to renewable energy project development,” says Vadim Ovchinnikov, CEO, Actualize Solar Partners. “We are excited to continue bringing high-quality solar projects to communities across the U.S. and provide competitive solutions to utilities and corporate clients.”