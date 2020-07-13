Growatt Introduces MAC Series Inverters to Brazilian PV Market

Growatt, a string inverter supplier, has introduced the MAC series of its X generation inverters for the three-phase solar PV market in Brazil.

The new inverter series provide flexibility to meet the grid requirement of different voltages for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar plants, including MAC 15-36KTL3-XL for three-phase application at 220 V and MAC 50-70KTL3-X LV/MV at 380 V.

“With the introduction of MAC 15-36KTL3-XL and MAC 50-70KTL3-X LV/MV, we can now meet the requirements of most C&I solar plants in Brazil,” says William Xu, sales manager at Growatt Brazil.

“Growatt is committed to the development of solar energy in Brazil. With our service center established in Mogi das Cruzes early last year, we have a stronger foundation to expand our businesses across Brazil along with our partners,” he adds.

Growatt’s MAC inverter provides better performance and higher ROI. The inverter comes with a maximum efficiency of 98.8% and a maximum DC voltage at 1100 V. It has 3 MPPTs to improve the capability to handle irregular roofs when designing a PV system. It’s also compatible with bifacial modules and can lower LCOE for system owners.

Additionally, MAC has a local WiFi function for installers and service engineers for configuration and troubleshooting. The inverter also works with a variety of devices through communication options such as 4G, GPRS and WiFi for remote monitoring, which can reduce onsite visits and O&M costs. System owners can also log onto Growatt’s ShinePhone App to check power generation and carbon emissions reduction.

Photo: Growatt’s landing page