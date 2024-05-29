GRS to Construct BRUC Spain PV Plants

Solar EPC contractor of Gransolar Group, GRS, is building two 105 MW PV plants for BRUC in Archidona, Spain.

The plant is slated to be one of GRS’ largest projects in the Iberian market, where it has also completed the 123 MW Carmonita Norte and 50 MW Desafío Solar projects, among others.

GRS’s engineering, construction, and O&M teams have collaborated with another Gransolar Group company, PV Hardware, to supply and install 1,516 solar trackers with the aim of maximizing the plant’s performance.

“Even though we have been a global company practically since our inception, it is always a pleasure for us to participate in a project of this magnitude in Spain,” says Jordi Vega, COO of Grupo Gransolar.

“Additionally, we are fortunate to always partner with prominent companies in the sector, with whom we share values and a commitment to be a benchmark in the energy transition.”