New Autonomous Drone Stations Launch to Monitor Large Solar Farms

H3 Dynamics is debuting a new robots-as-a-service solution for autonomous solar farm monitoring in partnership with Sitemark, a specialist AI-analytics company from Belgium.

The new partnership combines the DBX drone-in-a-box robots from H3 Dynamics with visual and thermal analytics from Sitemark to automate and scale up remote monitoring operations in large solar farm installations. Sitemark’s solutions have been deployed by Total, Bouygues, EDF, Engie and Orix to inspect over 30,000 ha of solar PV parks in 35 countries.

Designed as the “eyes and ears” of solar farm owners and operators, the DBX robot (video) can be deployed permanently at solar farms to track solar farm construction progress, identify solar panel degradation and provide on-site security.

“The unique combination of Sitemark Fuse and H3 Dynamics’ DBX will change the way data is captured and processed throughout the entire lifecycle of solar power assets,” says Michiko Lloyd, CEO of Sitemark.

H3 Dynamics is automating inspections across smart cities, precision agriculture, water infrastructure and ports. Last month, the company announced DBX G7, an agnostic drone-in-a-box platform capable of automating drones from any manufacturer, and deploying expert analytics from any developer.

“Our goal is to provide the world’s best data services from specialist vendors all over the world, available at any of our DBX installations globally” comments Taras Wankewycz, H3 Dynamics’ CEO.