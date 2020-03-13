Hannah Solar Constructs 4 MW of Solar for NASA

Hannah Solar Government Services (HSGS) has completed the construction of approximately 4 MW of solar energy systems for NASA at the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The systems include a 4 MW single-axis tracker solar photovoltaic (PV) system and a 262 kW solar PV parking canopy. Single-axis trackers follow the movement of the sun east to west maximizing energy production and boosting energy cost savings. The parking canopy will provide shaded parking while producing energy.

“NASA is a leader among federal agencies in setting and achieving energy cost savings goals. We are proud to have been selected for the construction of these systems,” says Dave McNeil, CEO of HSGS.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility provides low cost suborbital and orbital flight services for government and industry needs. The solar project at Wallops was funded by an Energy Savings Performance Contract, which will reduce the cost of energy used to perform NASA’s mission at the facility.

The project at Wallops marks the third solar energy project completed by HSGS for NASA.

HSGS is a veteran-owned business that designs and builds renewable energy and microgrid systems. Serving government, commercial, industrial and utility clients, HSGS’s projects span the continental U.S. as well as overseas, notes the company.

Photo: HSGS’ solar array at the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia