Hawaiian Electric Selects AES DE to Develop PV Projects

AES Distributed Energy (AES DE), a developer of solar photovoltaic (PV) and solar+storage facilities, has been selected by Hawaiian Electric to develop and operate two new utility-scale solar+storage facilities on O’ahu, Hawaii.

Combined, these two projects are expected to generate a total of 137,000 MWh of locally produced, reliable renewable energy. The projects represent AES DE’s continued commitment in helping Hawaii and its people achieve their 100% renewable energy goals while accelerating a smarter, safer and greener energy future.

“AES DE is honored to be selected by Hawaiian Electric to advance innovative renewable energy solutions, helping Hawaii achieve its clean energy goals and reduce its reliance on imported fossil fuels,” says Woody Rubin, president of AES DE.

“We also recognize the deep economic challenges facing Hawaii at this time. The projects will not only deliver locally produced renewable energy but will also provide jobs and economic activity at a time when it’s needed most,” he adds.

AES DE will develop the two proposed projects on O’ahu: one will be a 19.5 MW DC PV facility paired with a 35 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), and the other will be a 60 MW DC PV facility paired with a 240 MWh BESS.

The projects are among 16 selected by Hawaiian Electric as part of the company’s Stage 2 RFP issued in August 2019.

As an early step in the development process, AES DE will hold initial public meetings to engage with the community and gather feedback on the upcoming projects. Given current COVID-19 considerations, the meetings will be held virtually. Project updates and opportunities for input will continue throughout the development and construction process. Details on the upcoming community meetings will be announced at a later date.

Construction of these projects is expected to begin in 2022, pending all applicable permitting and approvals, with completion scheduled in 2023.

Photo: Hawaiian Electric’s 2019-2020 Sustainability Report