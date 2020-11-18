Hecate Energy Selects Ideematec’s Solar Trackers for Newberry Solar Project

Ideematec Inc., a global supplier of solar tracking systems, was selected by Hecate Energy, a developer, owner and operator of utility-scale solar projects, to provide 4 MW of its Horizon L:Tec solar trackers for an upcoming installation.

The project, located in Newberry, S.C., will be installed by the construction and project management services company, Reach Construction Group.

“With their efficiency-enhancing design, reliability under extreme conditions and ultra-quiet operation Ideematec Inc’s solar trackers are an ideal fit for Hecate’s Newberry solar project,” says Preston Schulz, director of development for Hecate Energy. “Ideematec’s trackers are essential to helping Hecate meet our mission of making a measurable difference in the transition to a zero-carbon electric grid.”

This project will be the first facility to adopt Ideematec’s new tracking system, the Horizon L:Tec, which was launched this fall. The new two-in-portrait (2P) tracker features a patented locking technology that secures module wings in position against extreme wind loads – to reduce maintenance costs and expand product lifespan. Panels are able to remain in stow position, at a zero-degree angle, against up to 180 mile per hour winds. The tracker integrates seamlessly with bifacial modules to generate more energy per tracker and accommodates extra-large photovoltaic modules.

The facility is on track to complete commissioning in the spring of 2021. Once operating, the project will contribute to the state’s budding solar market – with nearly 1,477 MW of solar currently installed, South Carolina is ranked 13th in the U.S. for solar deployment.

Photo: Ideematec’s landing page