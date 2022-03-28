Heliogen Collaborates with Woodside on Commercial-Scale Solar Project

Heliogen Inc., a provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy, and Woodside Energy (USA) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Australian energy producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd. are deploying a commercial-scale demonstration of Heliogen’s AI-enabled concentrated solar energy technology proposed to be built in Mojave, Calif.

The project agreement follows the previously announced limited notice to proceed (LNTP) granted by Woodside to Heliogen to begin procurement of key equipment for the deployment of a commercial scale, single-module 5 MWe facility. Heliogen will complete the engineering, procurement and construction of the facility, with construction expected to begin once permits are approved.

The two companies have agreed to include the scope and associated funding from Heliogen’s previously announced $39 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy to deploy Heliogen’s renewable energy technology in California. This means that in addition to commercial-scale demonstration of Heliogen’s 5 MWe module, the project will also include the deployment and testing of an innovative approach to converting the thermal energy produced by Heliogen’s facility into power, which has the potential to deliver higher efficiencies with a smaller footprint than traditional steam turbines.

In addition to the project agreement, Heliogen and Woodside Energy Technologies Pty. Ltd have also signed a collaboration agreement to jointly market Heliogen’s technology in Australia. The companies expect to define product offerings that use Heliogen’s modular technology for potential customers (including Woodside) in Australia. The Australian collaboration agreement includes an objective to deploy further commercial-scale modules of Heliogen’s heat and power offerings which may be combined with a hydrogen offering. The companies are also in similar discussions in relation to Heliogen’s technology in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to be working with leading Australian energy producer, Woodside,” says Bill Gross, founder and CEO of Heliogen. “Our agreements represent a pivotal next step in the commercialization of Heliogen’s breakthrough concentrated solar technology and the decarbonization of heavy industry. We are also pleased to share that, along with these agreements, our strategic alliance with Woodside includes Woodside taking an equity participation in Heliogen.”

“The proposed Mojave facility will further advance our discussions with Woodside for additional opportunities aiming to produce carbon-free heat, power and hydrogen to help them achieve their sustainability goals,” continues Gross.

“Woodside has set a US$5 billion investment target by 2030 for new energy products and lower-carbon services1,” comments Meg O’Neill, CEO of Woodside. “Our collaboration with Heliogen on this innovative technology supports our commitment to building a low cost, lower-carbon, profitable, resilient and diversified portfolio.”