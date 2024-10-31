HMC Installs Rooftop Solar, BESS at Hanscom Family Housing

Hunt Military Communities (HMC) has advanced its Phase II Solar and Battery Project at Hanscom Air Force Base.

The 2.2 MW PV system will enable the community that includes 2,500 military residents to draw 30% of its total electricity supply from renewable energy.

The project involves the installation of solar systems on the rooftops of homes and garages within the housing community, along with a centralized Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The investment was supported by state incentives from the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources.

“At Hunt Military Communities, we are dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance the quality of life for our residents and provide greater value for our military partners,” says Brian Stann, president and CEO of Hunt Military Communities.

“The Hanscom Solar Project is a testament to our commitment to sustainable practices and long-term energy cost stability for our communities which will provide increased funds for long-term sustainment projects.”

City Light & Power, an affiliate of HMC’s parent company, Hunt Companies, has been selected as the EPC contractor for the project.

The project is slated to be completed next year.