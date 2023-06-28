Holu Hou Energy Inks Deal with Onyx for Solar + Storage

Holu Hou Energy LLC, a provider of design to service solar-plus-energy storage systems, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to provide a solar-plus storage system to the new 120-bed Daniel K. Akaka Hawaii State Veterans Home on Oahu. Lower cost electricity to the facility and grid resiliency are two benefits the system will provide via the Scheduled Dispatch Program.

Construction of the facility is expected to be complete in December of this year with first patient intake beginning spring/summer 2024. The renewable energy system will be constructed this year and will include 518.8 kW of photovoltaics (PV) and 1,305 kWh of battery energy storage (BESS).

Hawaii is home to approximately 100,000 Veterans, about 80,000 of which reside on Oahu. According to State Officials, the Veterans Home will offer skilled nursing and intermediate care facility beds to provide long-term care services plus geriatric mental health, dementia, rehabilitation therapies, hospice respite and adult day care.

Under the current PPA, onsite solar energy generation and battery storage services will be provided by Onyx Renewable Partners LP, a national provider of clean energy and decarbonization solutions to large facilities, businesses and municipalities. Onyx will also supply the project construction capital and PPA financing for the portfolio. As owner and operator of the assets, Onyx will fully fund and maintain the solar-plus storage systems, thereby requiring no initial investment or upfront cost to the new State Veterans Home.

“Onyx Renewables is pleased to be partnering with Holu Hou Energy,” states Mary Beth Mandanas, CEO of Onyx. “This project highlights our focus on bringing resilient and affordable clean energy to businesses nationwide. The Onyx team is committed to veterans, service members and military spouses – we are excited to be paying it forward through this initiative.”

Pro Circuit Solar Inc with Photonworks Engineering LLP will conduct the onsite construction of the system with project management oversight provided by Onyx.