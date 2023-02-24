i.on Renewables Sells Landfill Solar Project to Coast Energy

Coast Energy, an independent power producer that develops, owns and operates renewable distributed generation and storage projects for commercial and industrial (C&I) real estate, says it has acquired an 8.6 MW project in Brookhaven on Long Island, New York.

The project site spans almost 35 acres of limited-use, capped landfill, where over 16,000 solar panels will be constructed using a fixed-tilt, ballasted installation. The project will convert an otherwise dormant tract of land into a value-add site for the community that delivers affordable electricity to Long Island residents and creates local job opportunities.

The solar power plant will feed into the Public Service Enterprise Group – Long Island (PSEG-LI) utility grid.

Coast Energy acquired the project from i.on Renewables, a boutique solar developer based in White Plains, N.Y.

“This project is a perfect illustration of how we work with our development partners to make distributed solar power generation a reality,” says Kip Perry, chief development officer at Coast Energy. “We’ve had great collaboration with ion renewables and highly value their local development expertise. Co-development opportunities play a big role in our continued expansion throughout the United States, and we’re looking forward to completing the late-stage development and breaking ground in Brookhaven.”

Coast Energy will own, operate and perform ongoing maintenance on the system.