Idaho Power, Micron Construct New 40 MW Idaho Solar Facility

Idaho Power will facilitate construction of a new 40 MW solar project in partnership with Micron. The project supports Micron’s goal to source 100% renewable energy for its U.S. operations by the end of 2025. As part of the contract, Idaho Power has asked the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC) to approve a power purchase agreement with Black Mesa Energy LLC, an oil and gas exploration and production company, to develop a dedicated solar facility for Micron’s renewable energy use. The new facility will be located near Micron’s Boise corporate headquarters and R&D center.

“Micron is taking a step toward our goal of reaching 100 percent renewable energy in the U.S. in 2025 by supporting solar development in our home state,” says Manish Bhatia, executive vice president of global operations at Micron. “This highlights our commitments to both our communities and the environment. We’re pleased to partner with Idaho Power and bring our efforts one step closer to meeting our sustainability goals.”

The project is one of the first under Idaho Power’s proposed Clean Energy Your Way – Construction offering, enabling large customers to partner with Idaho Power on new, dedicated renewable energy resources to meet business sustainability goals, while simultaneously adding new renewable resources to Idaho Power’s system. Idaho Power has established its own goal to provide 100% clean energy to its customers by 2045.

“This agreement with Micron is an example of the innovative thinking that will be required as we all move toward a clean energy future,” states Lisa Grow, Idaho Power’s president and CEO. “We are excited to be a part of Micron’s goal of sourcing 100 percent renewable energy for their U.S. operations, and we’re proud that they are starting that journey with us, right here in Idaho where they have been an important part of our community for more than four decades.”