Ideematec, Eco Engineering Chosen for 100 MW Solar Portfolio

Ideematec Inc., a provider of utility-scale solar tracking systems, has partnered with Eco Engineering, LightEdison and Source Renewables to develop 100 MW of utility-scale solar in New York using Ideematec’s Horizon L:TEC solar tracking system.

The companies will first deploy a 25 MW portfolio of community solar projects in National Grid service territory that are registered under New York’s NY-Sun program. The program allows local businesses, homeowners and communities to choose clean energy and lower energy costs.

“Partnering with Ideematec’s expert team allows us to bring maximum overall portfolio value and support reliable, clean energy for New Yorkers,” says Osea Nelson, partner at LightEdison. “We are drawn to the Horizon L:TEC’s ability to withstand upstate New York’s extreme weather environments, streamlined installation process, and bankability. We’re also confident in the team at Ideematec, who recognizes the value of transparency and ongoing communication for a multi-sited portfolio of this size.”

“We are pleased to partner with this expert development and design-build team to advance clean energy adoption in New York. The flexible configuration and locking technology of our two-in-portrait (2P) tracker are an ideal combination for the demanding environments and challenging terrains in the Northeast,” states Philipp Klemm, CEO at Ideematec Inc. “Ideematec has shipped over 3.5GW of trackers worldwide and this expansive portfolio solidifies our standing in the North American market.”

Eco Engineering/LightEdison will lead the portfolio’s procurement efforts as a joint venture in partnership with Source Renewables, a clean energy development company.