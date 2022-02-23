IEA Wins EPC Contracts for Two Engie Solar Projects in Virginia

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) has been awarded contracts to construct two solar projects in Virginia with a total contract value of $109 million. ENGIE North America (ENGIE) has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to IEA Constructors, a wholly owned subsidiary of IEA.

Powell’s Creek Solar is a 70 MW AC solar project on 495 acres in Halifax County, Va. Construction of the solar photovoltaic (PV) generation facility commenced in January 2022 with a targeted completion date in December 2022. ENGIE will furnish the 176,000 solar modules, while IEA will self-perform all the EPC requirements of the $66 million project, including all civil, mechanical and electrical work.

Sunnybrook Solar is a 51 MW AC solar project in Scottsburg County, Va. Construction on the $43 million project commenced in January 2022, with a targeted completion date in December 2022. IEA’s scope of work includes the installation of over 106,000 owner-furnished modules across the 305-acre project and full balance-of-system EPC construction, including all civil, mechanical and electrical work.

With more than 1,400 MW of installed solar capacity throughout the state, Virginia ranks as the fourth largest solar energy producer in the United States. In 2020, the state passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, landmark legislation that requires the state’s largest utilities to deliver electricity from 100% renewable sources by 2050.

“We are excited to once again partner with ENGIE, a global leader in clean energy transition,” says Joe Broom, IEA’s senior vice president of solar construction operations. “We are proud to support the State of Virginia’s commitment to investing in clean energy technologies, including utility scale solar developments capable of supporting the growing requirements of the electricity grid for years to come.”

“The journey of the energy transition is built one project at a time, one community at a time and safely every time – collaborating with IEA brings our shared focus on safety and opportunity to support economic growth in the community,” states Mathew Magdanz, VP of engineering and optimization for ENGIE North America. “As the long-term owner and operator of projects we recognize that the construction phase underpins the long-term success of our operations.”