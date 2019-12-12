IGS Solar Completes Project for Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. and IGS Solar have completed a solar energy project at the Hormel Foods Swiss American Sausage Co. facility in Lathrop, Calif.

IGS partnered with HOLT Renewables to install the solar array, which consists of approximately 2,000 panels constructed on both roof and ground space. The project is projected to generate roughly 1.2 million kWh per year.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of this project,” says Tom Raymond, director of environmental sustainability at Hormel Foods. “As a global branded food company, we place great emphasis on minimizing our environmental impacts. This project supports our environmental sustainability goals and is another example of our commitment and support of renewable energy.”

IGS Solar will own, operate and maintain the array. The company is assisting Hormel Foods to integrate solar generation into its energy portfolio while helping the company better control the long-term energy costs for its buildings.