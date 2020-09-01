Illinois American Water, Sol Systems Developing Two Illinois Solar Fields

Illinois American Water, the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, is working with Sol Systems to develop two solar fields. The energy-saving photovoltaic (PV) fields will be located on Illinois American Water property in Champaign. The PV fields, which convert light to usable energy, will be the largest of their kind within American Water’s footprint, nationwide.

According to Brent O’Neill, director of engineering for Illinois American Water, both systems will be rated at 2,000 kW and, combined, will help the company save over $200,000 in annual energy costs. In addition, an anticipated 20 jobs will be created during construction. Sol Systems will partner with local union contractors to complete the work.

“This is a really exciting project because of its multi-faceted impact to the communities we serve. Not only are we supporting local jobs and reducing operational costs which benefits our customers, but we are also reducing our environmental footprint,” says O’Neill.

O’Neill added that solar energy is not new to Illinois American Water. Solar panels attached to an operations building in the Peoria District help to keep equipment batteries charged in inclement weather.

Sol Systems will access Ameren Illinois and Illinois Power Agency energy rebates to help reduce the overall cost of the project. Construction on the solar PV fields should be completed by April 2021.

Photo: Sol Systems’ landing page