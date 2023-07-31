Infineon, SolarEdge Expand Alliance with CRA

Infineon Technologies AG, a company headquartered in Germany and specializing in power semiconductors, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc., a smart energy technology company based in Israel, have expanded their current strategic partnership by signing a multi-year capacity reservation agreement (CRA).

Infineon will supply SolarEdge with critical components for a variety of SolarEdge products. In addition to the CRA, the companies will collaborate on the development of future technologies and cutting-edge solar products based on wide bandgap materials that are key for global green energy supplies.

“Our long-lasting partnership with SolarEdge is an enormous asset for both companies that paves the way for breakthrough-innovation and accelerated growth, as we combine our expertise and resources,” says Andreas Urschitz, CMO at Infineon. “With the latest investments in silicon carbide and gallium nitride manufacturing capacity, Infineon underlines its commitment to be a leading partner in climate technologies such as solar power.”