Infinigen Renewables,  FlexGen Power Systems Partner on Puerto Rico Solar + BESS Project 

ArcLight Capital Partners’ subsidiary Infinigen Renewables is partnering with FlexGen Power Systems to bring a 32 MW solar and 15 MW BESS, located in the Yabucoa Municipality of Puerto Rico, online.

The project is set to utilize FlexGen’s HybridOS energy management system platform and digital controls.

“This project expands our current fleet in Puerto Rico to over 100 MW,” says Leslie Hufstetler, CEO of Infinigen Renewables.

“Coupled with our development pipeline of over 1 GW of renewable assets, it represents another step towards the strategic objective of being the leading developer and operator of solar and storage capacity in Puerto Rico. We are partnering with FlexGen to help deliver renewable power, reliability and grid enhancements to the infrastructure and people of Puerto Rico where power demand is expected to continue to grow.”