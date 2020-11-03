Ingeteam Equips Chilean PV Project with Solar Inverters

Ingeteam, an international technology group specializing in energy conversion, says it has supplied 72 photovoltaic (PV) inverters for a project that is being constructed in Chile – owned by Global Power Generation (GPG), the international power generation subsidiary of the Naturgy group.

Over the next few months, the company is set to perform the commissioning work and will also be responsible for the provision of the operation and maintenance (O&M) services at both plants, totaling a power capacity of more than 100 MW.

This project comprises two plants, San Pedro I and San Pedro IV, with 48 MW and 60 MW respectively, located in the Atacama desert. Given that this is one of the most arid deserts in the world, with harsh climatic conditions, the project presented a variety of technological challenges.

For this project, Ingeteam has supplied 72 of its PV central inverters with 1500 V technology and a rated power of 1690 kW, housed in 18 inverter stations fitted with all the equipment required for low- to medium-voltage conversion. Additionally, the power plant controller (PPC) system for the management of all the solar inverters at both plants was also supplied by Ingeteam.

With regard to the O&M services, this is a full service contract that includes LV, MV and HV electromechanical maintenance (including the substation and transmission line), the cleaning of modules, plant safety, and 24×7 monitoring and reporting.

Furthermore, the personnel responsible for this work will perform predictive, preventive, corrective maintenance work, activity reporting, warranty management, spares management and supply, and drone thermography – among other operations.