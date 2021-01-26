Ingeteam Supplies, Commissions Sacramento County PV Plant

Ingeteam Inc., an international technology group that specializes in electric power conversion, has supplied and commissioned 53 of its solar PV power stations for the 160 MW Rancho Seco II solar plant. The photovoltaic (PV) facility, built by Rosendin Electric for DE Shaw Renewable Investments, is the largest fixed-tilt solar plant in Sacramento County, Calif.

“We are proud and appreciative for the opportunity to partner with Rosendin Electric to supply our fully integrated medium-voltage power stations for this project with DE Shaw,” says Nohra Nasr, vice president and general manager of solar PV and BESS at Ingeteam Inc. “Our proven technology and performance track record in delivering, commissioning and servicing our product to dozens of significantly large utility-scale projects continue to feed our confidence.”

Ingeteam’s power station is a complete plug-and-play solution that is supplied on a turnkey basis for immediate connection on site. Each power station integrates a 3.38 MW solar inverter, a LV panel, an auxiliary services transformer and a MV pad-mounted transformer.

The solar PV plant was built on the premises of the decommissioned Rancho Seco nuclear power plant, which stopped its operations in 1989. A local utility will buy the energy generated at the Rancho Seco solar PV plant through a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

