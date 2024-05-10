Intuit, REI Help Clearloop Cut Ribbon on White Pine Solar Farm

Clearloop, along with Intuit and REI Co-op, flipped the switch on the new 2.8 MW White Pine Solar Farm in White Pine, Tenn.

Intuit and REI each supported the development of 1.4 MW of the solar project through Clearloop’s approach allowing organizations to reclaim their carbon footprint.

“Clearloop’s partnerships with Intuit, REI, and the local community help us realize our commitment to decarbonizing the grid with an intentional focus on commissioning new solar projects in communities where we can maximize the environmental, educational and economic benefits of climate dollars,” says Laura Zapata, CEO and co-Founder of Clearloop.

“This project represents the possibilities fostered by responsible, thoughtful and meaningful corporate climate action. We look forward to continuing to build on our relationships with corporate leaders and communities alike to deliver on the promise of a transformational and inclusive energy transition.”

The solar farm will be developed, owned and operated by Clearloop for the lifetime of the project.