IPL Plans to Expand Portfolio with Indiana Solar Project

Indianapolis Power & Light Co. (IPL), a subsidiary of AES Corp., has unveiled plans to acquire a 195 MW solar project.

“IPL has a long history of providing safe, reliable and affordable electric service to our customers,” says Kristina Lund, president and CEO of IPL. “Our investment in solar energy allows us to diversify our electric generation portfolio, while still reliably serving our customers.”

Expected to be completed in 2023, the solar project will be located in Clinton County, Ind. Invenergy, a company that develops, owns and operates large-scale sustainable energy generation and storage facilities, will develop the project and manage construction. The acquisition agreement is subject to approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The project will create 200 temporary construction jobs and provide landowners in the area lasting economic benefits.

Through its recent integrated resource plan, IPL identified a need for new generation resources to serve its customers’ needs. An extensive process that included an all-source request for proposals led IPL to Chicago-based Invenergy. IPL provides retail electric service to more than 490,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County.

