Metro Self Storage Deploys Solar Across Northeast Portfolio

Metro Self Storage has engaged Wunder to deploy solar across its portfolio of self-storage facilities.

The first six solar projects to come online, totaling 710 kW, are located in Illinois and New Jersey.

“Deploying solar across our portfolio has been an incredible step forward for our business,” says Nick Gerou, chief investment officer at Metro.

“Not only are we unlocking new revenue, but we’re also powering our facilities with clean energy and achieving our sustainability objectives. The team at Wunder has been an outstanding partner, guiding us seamlessly through the process and ensuring success every step of the way.”