iSUN Wins Multiple Solar Projects in Vermont

iSun Inc. has been awarded 11 projects for solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services in its home state of Vermont. The company estimates that the portfolio will have a combined contract value exceeding $7 million.

“We’re always excited to communicate progress towards our three-pronged strategy for growth to our investors,” says Jeffrey Peck, chairman and CEO of iSun. “We’re particularly proud when such news happens in our own backyard. Again, since first announcing this strategy in late 2019, we’ve maintained that our relationships and reputation within regions where we’re more established will provide springboards for continued growth opportunities. These Vermont contracts are proof of exactly that.

“Now more than ever, large-scale solar project developers are looking for EPC contractors they can trust to get the job done as promised, on time and on budget, in this challenging operating environment,” continues Peck. “These awards reflect how our work over the last 50 years has cultivated such trust, particularly within our home territory. One award in particular is the latest in dozens of such projects we’ve executed for this partner over the course of a decade-long relationship – a remarkable feat, given the relative infancy of our industry.”

Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the electrical contractor to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators and over 400 MW of solar systems. The company has provided solar EPC services across residential, commercial, industrial and utility scale projects, and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.