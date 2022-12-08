iSun Increases Solar Energy Holdings in Maine

iSun Inc., a solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company, has won a $2.4 million contract to implement solar energy solutions in Wilton, Maine. The new award of 4 MW will add to iSun’s construction-ready portfolio of 16.1 MW of projects in the state.

“We are very pleased by our continued growth in the Maine market as the State tracks to meet its near-term Renewable Portfolio Standard requirements through 2026,” says Jeffrey Peck, chairman and CEO of iSun. “This demonstrates the continued strong customer demand for solar energy in our markets, and the success of our team in expanding our footprint in key states.”

“The transition to clean energy remains the most important initiative of our generation and we are proud to assist more communities in achieving alternative energy solutions,” adds Peck.