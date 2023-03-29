iSun Secures Five New Solar Projects in Vermont

iSun Inc., a solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company, says it has closed five contracts covering 6.5 MW to provide expanded solar energy capabilities at five industrial sites.

The Vermont projects are valued at $5.1 million. They are scheduled to begin this spring and are expected to be completed this and next year.

“In 2023, we are focused on execution and efficiency, and we appreciate the trust and confidence of our customers in our ability to help them achieve their goals in alternative energy initiatives,” says Jeffrey Peck, chairman and CEO of iSun. “This award demonstrates yet again our strong commitment to accelerating the transition to solar energy for customers in New England.”